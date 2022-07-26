The Best Back-to-School Nike Clothes for Kids

For many kids, back to school is an exciting time to reconnect with classmates and sport some fresh outfits to mark the beginning of the school year.

For the adults in their lives, on the other hand, the season can come with stressors. From adhering to dress codes to ensuring garments are suitable for a range of daily activities (like transitioning from the classroom to the football pitch), making practical purchases is key.

The solution: gear up little ones in the functional garments they need for the first day of class and the playground—and find items that will feel comfortable and let kids express their style, too. Check out the top Nike clothing and footwear essentials for back to school.