Adwoa Aboah: Be Whatever You Want To Be

Trust Yourself

“Whatever career you go into, you will naturally face rejection – it’s just part of the job… So, be prepared to grow a thick skin, but don’t be afraid to trust your gut and stand your ground if you think it’s necessary. You’ve been hired because you’re good at what you do, so don’t forget that your opinion matters – believe yourself and big yourself up. No matter whether you feel confident about your abilities or not, just remember you can be whatever you want to be in life. Sometimes these things take time, and naturally you will face a few learning curbs, but you’ll get there if you keep at it.”