Adwoa Aboah: Be Whatever You Want To Be

Adwoa Aboah might have found her fame as a British model, working for high fashion glossies and designers across the globe – but her work as an activist and mental health campaigner is the thing she holds closest to her heart. If you’re looking to describe Adwoa in just a few words, think: caring, compassionate and honest. It’s characteristics like these that shine through in her work at Gurls Talk – a community-led organization designed to get women talking about mental health, sexuality and education, founded by Adwoa herself. Keen to give all people an equal chance in life, she’s put together three pointers to help you kickstart your career in the creative field.
This is 3 Ways To Be Whatever You Want To Be with the legend that is Adwoa Aboah.
Visualise Your Future
“Once you have a dream job in mind, visualise every single detail which will help you get there. Imagine your first day, what your mood will be like and what you’re going to wear, then write it all down, as this will help manifest your dreams into a reality. And then plan what you want outside of work. It might be that you have to make a few sacrifices to get to where you want to be, so write down the key things you want to keep a constant in your personal life to maintain a happy, fulfilled balance – inside and out.”
Surround Yourself With The Right People
“A huge prioritisation of mine these days is to surround myself with mega, mega energy – people who inspire me, people who share my morals and values, and who are just fun to be around in general, because if you spend too much time on people who aren’t good for you, your mental health will suffer. Put out good energy, and good things will come to you. That’s when you’ll really progress, grow and feel inspired in life.”
Trust Yourself
“Whatever career you go into, you will naturally face rejection – it’s just part of the job… So, be prepared to grow a thick skin, but don’t be afraid to trust your gut and stand your ground if you think it’s necessary. You’ve been hired because you’re good at what you do, so don’t forget that your opinion matters – believe yourself and big yourself up. No matter whether you feel confident about your abilities or not, just remember you can be whatever you want to be in life. Sometimes these things take time, and naturally you will face a few learning curbs, but you’ll get there if you keep at it.”
