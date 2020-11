Adwoa Aboah: Be Whatever You Want To Be

Visualise Your Future

“Once you have a dream job in mind, visualise every single detail which will help you get there. Imagine your first day, what your mood will be like and what you’re going to wear, then write it all down, as this will help manifest your dreams into a reality. And then plan what you want outside of work. It might be that you have to make a few sacrifices to get to where you want to be, so write down the key things you want to keep a constant in your personal life to maintain a happy, fulfilled balance – inside and out.”