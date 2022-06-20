3 Mental Shifts to Push Past a Workout Plateau

If you're chasing your fastest 5K time or the top of a leaderboard, focusing on how your body is feeling can help you squeeze out a better performance, says Waite. Often, athletes falsely believe that they're having trouble breathing and get themselves into a panicked state, explains Waite. But if they took a mental step back and thought about how well their entire body is functioning and feeling, they'd realise they aren't actually oxygen-deprived and they might keep motoring on. "By tuning in, you often realise that you are fine and that those warning bells of fatigue always come way earlier than they need to", says Waite.



In other words, many of us let our body control our mind, not the other way around, says Waite. "Great athletes have learnt how to think, 'How am I really doing physiologically? I am fine, so I'm going to ignore these warning bells for another mile or another five miles'". Start to listen to the sound of your foot strike, the cadence of your breathing, the beat of your heart or the ease of your stride, says Waite, to trust that you're OK—and probably OK to push a little harder.



Similarly, actively tuning into your body as you power through a strength circuit can help you score sweeter results from your workout—and the next one and so on. When you zero in on the muscles you're contracting during an exercise (this is called the mind-muscle principle), you can train them more efficiently, says Lars L. Andersen, PhD, a professor with the National Research Centre for the Working Environment in Copenhagen. One study Andersen led found that focusing on the pecs during a bench press can increase their activity, as the mental attention boosts the neuromuscular connection. (The more muscle activity per rep, the greater the strength improvement afterwards.) Think "core" during a Plank, "glutes" during a Deadlift, "lats" during an Upright Row, etc., to eke the most muscle out of every rep.



The exception: this technique can backfire if you're working at very high intensities (think a one-rep max), as concentrating on the muscles under such major tension could make you feel overly challenged. In that event, you may want to try the next technique …