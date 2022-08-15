Après avoir parcouru les splendeurs glaciaires de l'Islande, notre équipe de designers a eu l'ambition de créer un sweat à capuche doublé en tissu Fleece qui vous permettra de rester au chaud et au sec lors de vos randonnées par temps froid et de vos promenades hivernales. De plus, nous l’avons fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de matières durables, associant des fibres de coton biologique et de polyester recyclé.
3.7 Étoiles
승현유167064687 - 15 août 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 juin 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17 mai 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.