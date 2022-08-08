AdamD756591275 - 08 août 2022

These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.