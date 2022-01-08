Affichant une taille réduite, le sac à dos Nike Classic pour Enfant a été conçu pour offrir un confort absolu aux petites épaules. Il intègre plusieurs poches à zips offrant un rangement sécurisé et facile d'accès pour ses aventures quotidiennes.
Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.
4.6 Étoiles
P S. - 08 janv. 2022
Μεσαίου μεγέθους πρακτικό σακίδιο για εξορμήσεις στην πόλη
C I. - 29 juin 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28 juin 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.