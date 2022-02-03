Passer au contenu principal
      Gardez le rythme avec le legging Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Il possède une conception extensible qui vous offre une liberté totale lorsque vous courez.De nombreuses poches vous permettent de garder vos essentiels à portée de main lors de vos runs.Produit fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir
      • Article : CZ8830-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille M et mesure 191 cm
      • Le modèle grandes tailles et tailles longues porte une taille 2XL et mesure 196 cm
      • Coupe ajustée épousant les formes du corps

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (15)

      4.7 Étoiles

      • Soo comfy

        DavidW383251015 - 03 févr. 2022

        I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair

      • Best tights ever!

        d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 janv. 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Fällt größer aus

        VictoriaK564236338 - 05 janv. 2022

        Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten

