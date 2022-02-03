Gardez le rythme avec le legging Nike Dri-FIT Challenger.Il possède une conception extensible qui vous offre une liberté totale lorsque vous courez.De nombreuses poches vous permettent de garder vos essentiels à portée de main lors de vos runs.Produit fabriqué avec au moins 75 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.
DavidW383251015 - 03 févr. 2022
I can only add to the others. Reaally comfortable and the zippers on the bottom make it SO much easier to put them on. I like the reflective stripes to stay visible on the street. Back pocket fits even large phones nicely . Bought size S at 178cm 70kg and they fit just right. Gonna purchase another pair
d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 janv. 2022
THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!
VictoriaK564236338 - 05 janv. 2022
Die Tights an sich ist super und bequem. Die fällt aber zu groß auf. Mein Mann trägt eigentlich immer Tights in Größe L, bei diesem Modell dürfte er aber auf Größe M umsteigen. Mir persönlich gefällt den Gurtbereich. Bei anderen Tights hier auf der Webseite ist nur eine Gummi drauf. Bei diesem Modell ist noch richtigen doppelten Gurt eingenäht. Und lange Zips an den Seiten unten finde ich gut. Die Strapazierfähigkeit kann man noch nicht bewerten, wir haben die Bestellung mit der Größe M (die Größe wo anderes gefunden) nur Heute erhalten