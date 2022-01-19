patriceL - 19 janv. 2022

I bought this pair of shoes in 45 under some advice. But that was a mistake as I think normal size (44 for me) or half a size up but no more would have been fine. So returned. Otherwise the material seems a little stiff to me, maybe due to the fact that they are new and of average comfort. Regarding the color (beige) it corresponds well to the photo.