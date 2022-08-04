Dévoilée pour la première fois en 1979, la Nike Daybreak est tout droit sortie du passé. Dotée de la même semelle extérieure en caoutchouc à motif gaufré, elle vous offre un véritable look vintage.
VerónicaG548308991 - 04 août 2022
I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!
RaniA31896499 - 09 juil. 2022
Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.
14103803135 - 08 juil. 2022
Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!