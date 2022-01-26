Passer au contenu principal
      Stylée dans les années 70.Adoptée dans les années 80.Un classique dans les années 90.Prête pour la suite.La Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature offre désormais un design intemporel composé d'au moins 20 % de matières recyclées en poids.Nous avons remplacé l'empeigne en cuir, une matière moins respectueuse de l'environnement, avec un cuir synthétique ultra-lisse et partiellement recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Noir
      • Article : DO1344-101

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26 janv. 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 31 déc. 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 30 déc. 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

