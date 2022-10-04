Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike Air Max Plus

      Chaussure pour homme

      179,99 €

      Bien notés
      Blanc/Noir/Gris polaire/Blanc
      Noir/Noir/Noir

      Revendiquez votre côté rebelle avec votre Nike Air Max Plus, un modèle Air novateur qui offre une stabilité optimale et un amorti exceptionnel. Reprenant les lignes ondulées, les détails en TPU et l'empeigne en mesh respirant du modèle d'origine, elle incarne un style rebelle.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Noir/Gris polaire/Blanc
      • Article : 604133-139

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Avis (204)

      4.2 Étoiles

      • Sole abandonment!

        ChristopherC701573560 - 04 oct. 2022

        These start out great! Then within months holes start to develop on the bottom of the sneakers. The only way I tend to figure this out is when I get caught in the rain and my feet are SOAKED. As this is the SECOND PAIR of Nikes (and ONLY Nikes) that this has happened to, I dont think I can buy another pair. Otherwise, Fits great, feels great. just wears down within months. Let this be a cautionary tale, that if you buy these (and possible other) Nikes, the soles will abandon you when you need them most.

      • Jakość Nike Air max Plus

        AnnaG384849769 - 03 oct. 2022

        Witam chciałbym wyrazić swoją opinię na temat jakości butów Nike Air Max Plus. Buty zakupiłem 10 września 2022 roku, używałem ich do codziennego chodzenia zgodnie z przeznaczeniem, nie miały one jakkolwiek styczności z wodą, po 3 tygodniach przody utwardzające buty zaczęły się rozklejać, buty kosztują 830 zł a jakość wykonania to istny kabaret. W załącznikach zdjęcia tego wspaniałego wykonania. Dałem dwie gwiazdki jedynie z tego powodu, że wygoda buta jest rewelacyjna. Stanowczo odradzam zakup tych butów jeszcze w takiej cenie...

      • Richtige bergsteigerschuhe

        MaximK773810651 - 23 sept. 2022

        Hallo, ich war auf einer sportlichen Kursfahrt in den Bergen und konnte mit meinen Tn‘s immer ganz toll mithalten. Ich hatte nie Blasen an den Füßen, ob wohl wir auf einen Berggipfel mit über 1800 Metern gestiegen sind. Klasse!!!

      Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus