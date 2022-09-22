Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Matières durables

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Chaussure pour Homme

      159,99 €

      Bien notés
      Vert ombre/Explosion rose/Bleu photo/Noir
      Platine pur/Blanc/Platine pur/Noir
      Noir/Blanc

      Rendant hommage à l'histoire et à l'innovation, nous avons mélangé deux icônes (ancienne et contemporaine) pour revisiter la Nike Air Flyknit Racer avec un style unique en son genre. La technologie Flyknit incroyablement légère et aérée s'associe à un amorti Air Max ultra-confortable. Lacez vos chaussures et laissez vos pieds parler pour vous.

      • Couleur affichée : Platine pur/Blanc/Platine pur/Noir
      • Article : DJ6106-002

      Taille et coupe

      • Taille grand : nous vous recommandons de commander une demi-taille au-dessous

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Ce produit a été conçu de manière écoresponsable en utilisant des matières recyclées issues de matériaux de consommation ou de déchets industriels recyclés. Ce qui nous permet d'avancer le plus dans notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle, c'est le choix des matières. En effet, ces dernières représentent plus de 70 % de l'empreinte carbone d'un produit. La réutilisation de plastiques, de fibres et de tissus existants nous permet de réduire considérablement nos émissions. Notre objectif est d'utiliser autant de matières recyclées que possible, sans faire de compromis sur la performance, la durabilité et le style.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (28)

      4.2 Étoiles

      • Best workout shoe

        Sammy22 - 22 sept. 2022

        This has got to be the best running shoe on the market. The material is perfect if you tend to sweat while running so no odor stays. Also very easy to clean the material if needed. They fit true to size but i do have to say the only downside with these is they do take a little bit more time to put on but no issue. These are the most comfortable shoe I own so definitely worth it.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • The best of both worlds

        Rue - 22 sept. 2022

        This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Quality Comfort

        Jamal - 22 sept. 2022

        The fit of the shoes are extremely form fitting. The shoe fits like a glove and is comfortable for my cardio needs. The design of the shoes is unique, I usually stay away from mesh shoes, but this was well thought out in its color scheme. The mesh like material makes the shoe very breathable, so even on hot day of walking outside, my feet stayed cool. Definitely can wear this shoes all day and is versatile for exercising and casual enough for work. The the thing I liked best about the shoe is the color scheme, the checkered black,white,gray gives it a mild appearance but stands out because of the mesh design.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus