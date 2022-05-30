Sportive et stylée, la Nike Air Max AP vous permet de créer un lien entre le passé et le présent tout en profitant d'un confort ultime. Les détails rétro rendent hommage à la Air Max 97, tandis que l'empeigne épurée et la semelle intermédiaire plus souple apportent un style tendance. La coupe basse, le col rembourré duveteux, le mesh respirant et la semelle de propreté confortable créent un modèle parfait à porter avec toutes vos tenues.
4.1 Étoiles
4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30 mai 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19 mai 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22 avr. 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.