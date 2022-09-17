La Nike Air Max 95 Essential s’inspire du corps humain. La semelle intermédiaire représente la colonne vertébrale, les empiècements gradués sont les muscles, les passants de lacets sont les côtes et l'empeigne en mesh fait office de peau.
4.3 Étoiles
john867322083 - 17 sept. 2022
Bad Shoes the sides and the soles were after peeling off after only using for several months Most likely the worst shoe I've ever had definitely will not recommend these if your looking for something for daily use
2944a0bb-0d52-4d5a-96c6-b68b68cd0c0a - 07 sept. 2022
this is the best and most comfortable model, but after six months the sole crumbles and becomes completely unusable. I hope it was a defect in the foam in my lot, and not all sneakers have this problem, but any way it's unacceptable
S U. - 03 févr. 2022
Sadly not a good fit...Will reorder