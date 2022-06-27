Il n'existe rien d'aussi confortable. Testé et approuvé. La Nike Air Max 90 reste fidèle à ses racines, avec sa semelle à motif gaufré emblématique, ses renforts cousus et ses éléments en TPU au niveau des œillets. Les couleurs contrastantes lui confèrent un look tendance.
Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.
5 Étoiles
KatarzynaT824677028 - 27 juin 2022
Są piękne!
JasonS - 04 juin 2022
These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.