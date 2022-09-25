Passer au contenu principal
      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Chaussure pour homme

      119,99 €

      Bien notés
      Blanc/Blanc
      Le charme continue d'opérer avec la Nike Air Force 1 ’07. Cette chaussure de basketball OG revisite ses éléments les plus célèbres : les renforts cousus résistants, les finitions sobres et juste ce qu'il faut d'éclat pour vous faire briller.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc/Blanc
      • Article : CW2288-111

      Avis (831)

      4.8 Étoiles

      • LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25 sept. 2022

        good.

      • the perfect shoe

        ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23 sept. 2022

        its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17 sept. 2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.

