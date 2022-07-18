Chris - 18 juil. 2022

The Nike ACG Moc 3.5, as the “.5” moniker suggests, is an iterative update to the ACG 3.0. Most of the features found on the 3.0 have stayed largely the same, but some changes I’ve noticed include a quilted ripstop upper now with a parallelogram- or diamond-shaped pattern instead of the previous triangle-shaped pattern on the 3.0, a revised heel strap that now sits more flush with the shoe, a change to the front mudguard now being made of what feels like a synthetic suede, and more use of Nike’s recycled "Grind" rubbers on the front and rear portions of the outsole. There do not appear to be any visible changes to the outsole traction pattern. Outside of those changes, the ACG Moc 3.5 continues to be a great, versatile slip-on shoe (thus the “moc” name) that’s comfortable to be used for a wide-variety of casual uses, including running errands around town or lounging around the house (or around a campfire). Its cushioning is a touch on the firmer end but not overly so, and its light weight thanks to its construction materials means my feet don’t experience any fatigue after long days wearing them. The 3.5 is also pretty easy to clean thanks to its ripstop upper, so it can definitely be used in wetter weather. This is NOT a hiking or performance shoe and should not be used for such purposes. So, all in all, the ACG Moc 3.5 is a great, all around lounging/house shoe that is easy to slip on, fairly durable, and stays comfortable to wear for hours.