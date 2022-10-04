Passer au contenu principal
|

Recherches populaires

Meilleures suggestions

      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Chaussettes mi-mollet (2 paires)

      17,99 €

      Les chaussettes Nike Everyday sont teintes façon dip-dye pour apporter une touche d'originalité à vos entraînements. Aussi confortable que chatoyante, cette paire mi-mollet intègre la technologie Dri-FIT pour vous procurer un maximum de confort lorsque vous donnez le meilleur de vous-même.

      • Couleur affichée : Multicolore
      • Article : DH6096-903

      Livraison et retours gratuits

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Avis (2)

      5 Étoiles

      • Nice fit and cushioning

        ArthurB391845729 - 04 oct. 2022

        Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.

      • Warm and cozy

        SoumenduG - 28 avr. 2022

        Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.

      Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus