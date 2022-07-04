Passer au contenu principal
      Matières durables

      Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight

      Casquette de running perforée

      19,99 €

      Bien notés
      Noir
      Blanc

      Restez couvert pendant vos runs avec la casquette Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight.Sa conception aérée offre de la fraîcheur, tandis que l'attache réglable à l'arrière vous permet d'ajuster sa tenue.Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Blanc
      • Article : DC3598-100

      Livraison standard gratuite avec l'Accès Membre Nike.

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (39)

      4.3 Étoiles

      • Good but not great

        926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04 juil. 2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 18 juin 2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Einheitsgröße - das stimmt so nicht. Nicht geeignet für einen kleine Kopfumfang.

        11071481911 - 22 mars 2022

        Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.

      Ce produit peut être recyclé. En savoir plus