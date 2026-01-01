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Jordan Gymsack (4L) - Black/Gym Red/Gym Red

Jordan

Gymsack (4L)

22,99 €
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

Grab your gear and go with this simple, lightweight bag, which is packable and convenient. The drawstrings that close the top double as straps so you can wear the bag like a backpack or an over-the-shoulder sling, and the hidden zip pockets on the front help secure small valuables and items you want quick and easy access to.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Gym Red/Gym Red
  • Style: IR8408-013

Jordan

22,99 €

Grab your gear and go with this simple, lightweight bag, which is packable and convenient. The drawstrings that close the top double as straps so you can wear the bag like a backpack or an over-the-shoulder sling, and the hidden zip pockets on the front help secure small valuables and items you want quick and easy access to.

Product Details

  • 45.5cm H x 35cm L x 2.5cm D (approx.). Strap length: 45.5cm (shortest) (approx.)
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Gym Red/Gym Red
  • Style: IR8408-013

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Jordan Gymsack (4L)

    Jordan

    22,99 €

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