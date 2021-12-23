Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Member Access

      Nike Glide FlyEase

      Easy On/Off Shoes

      €129.99

      Imagine a shoe you didn't have to tie but could just step in and go. The Nike Glide FlyEase makes your dreams a reality with a FlyEase design that lets you get into your shoes with little effort. Plush and comfortable, it's got cushioning made from ZoomX foam for a responsive ride.

      • Colour Shown: Mercury Grey/Black/Grey Fog/Grey Fog
      • Style: DN4919-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (6)

      4.3 Stars

      • A R. - 23 Dec 2021

        Livraison rapide Conforme à la photo Taille Ok Parfait

      • Y A. - 14 Nov 2021

        It’s good for everyday use. Only the thing I’m worrying is a bit loose around my ankles.

      • DorianS40511319 - 09 Nov 2021

        Einfach geile Schuh !