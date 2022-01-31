A true hybrid of style and comfort, the Nike Everyday Plus Crew Socks are cushioned in keys zones to keep you comfortable throughout the day.Dri-FIT fabric and breathable mesh on the top of your foot help keep your feet feeling cool and dry while an arch band provides a snug fit.
5 Stars
S N. - 31 Jan 2022
Perfect execution! Comfy and stylish per usual.
I M. - 02 Dec 2021
Helemaal top zit perfect aan je voet.
C L. - 24 Nov 2021
Comodissime e ottima qualità. Con un paio di Air Max 1 stanno alla grande.