Feel like an '80s-era All-Star in the Nike Dunk High. These classic high tops are scaled down just right for kids. With a super-durable design and OG colours, these are an easy slam dunk.
4.7 Stars
62b356ff-cf6a-495d-b5a9-a10aa5954536 - 05 Aug 2022
I absolutely LOVE these shoes! They are just the perfect size😍 great aesthetic for the school year!
XanderD80289587 - 26 Jul 2022
AMAZING SHOES!
V E. - 11 Aug 2021
I love the color way love the two different color Nike checks