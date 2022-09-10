Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Court Royale 2

      Women's Shoe

      €77.99

      The '70s brought along a court icon that's not going anywhere.Built to outlast every trend, we intentionally replaced high-impact leather with recycled and synthetic leather to minimise impact.A quick fix to your rotation, add this pair made from at least 20% recycled content by weight to your wardrobe.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: DH3159-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (3)

      3.7 Stars

      • défaut de fabrication

        luigic86472337 - 10 Sept 2022

        Défaut de fabrication. Les languettes se cassent au bout de 2 semaines d'utilisation

      • Mooie sneakers

        AngelaC86467832 - 25 Oct 2021

        Mooie schoenen, zitten ook lekker alleen valt dit model wat kleiner uit. Ik heb normaal maat 37 en heb een 37,5 besteld en deze zaten als een maar 36. Ga nu een maat groter bestellen.

      • Boa experiência, muito satisfeita

        VanessaF400198190 - 13 Oct 2021

        Recomendaram-me estes ténis por serem exatamente o que eu procurava, gostei muito deles e encomendei. São muito lindos ao vivo, tem a pala com um azulinho claro e calçam muito bem seja um estilo mais casual ou mais clássico.