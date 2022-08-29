Skip to main content
      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Older Kids' Shoes

      €59.99

      Black/Black/Black
      White/White/White

      Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so you can look like an all-star off the court.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White
      • Style: BQ5448-100

      • Good shoe for school

        EmmaSw - 29 Aug 2022

        Shoe size is made as a bigger fit. My daughter is currently a 5 in every shoe, but size 5 was WAY to big and had to take back for a smaller size.

      • Durability buy Nikes

        Rae Wall - 28 Aug 2022

        Durable comfortable shoes work daily, able to take the hard knocks.

      • Love them

        Witney - 27 Aug 2022

        Absolutely comfy gorgeous shoes