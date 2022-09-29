Re-imagine what it means to be you. Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, this fresh take on our boundary-pushing icon honours motion and fluidity. Vibrant, overlapping Swooshes energise your look, gradient colouring blurs the traditional rainbow design and shimmering, silk-like material makes your style look effortless. A shoe you'll reach for again and again, it's bold and meant to be seen—just like you.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
3.5 Stars
LukášP630049716 - 29 Sept 2022
Za mě super bota ! Nike cortez je prostě super !!! Jsem velmi spokojen
Oalian - 21 Jul 2022
First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.