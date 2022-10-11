Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Boston Celtics Icon Edition 2022/23

      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey

      €104.99

      Every team has its true colours, an unmistakable identity that sets it apart from the rest of the league. Honouring a rich hoops heritage, this Boston Celtics jersey is inspired by what the pros wear on the hardwood, from squad details to lightweight, sweat-wicking mesh. It helps keep you dry and cool on or off the court while you rep your favourite player and the game you love.

      • Colour Shown: Clover
      • Style: DN1997-312

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel
      • ​If you typically wear men's styles, please select your usual size. If you typically wear women's styles, please size down.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

