So you're in love with the classic look of the '90s, but you've got a thing for today's fast-paced culture. Meet the Air Max TW. Inspired by the treasured franchise that brought Nike Air cushioning to the world and laid the foundation for the track-to-street aesthetic, its eye-catching design delivers a 1–2 punch of comfort and fashion. Ready to highlight any 'fit, its lightweight upper pairs angular and organic lines to create an entrancing haptic effect. The contrasting colourways make it easy to style. And if you're ready for the next step, the 5 windows underfoot deliver a modern edge to visible Air cushioning.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max TW.