With its sleek, sporty design, the Nike Air Max AP lets you bridge past and present in first-class comfort. Flashes of heritage detailing nod to the Air Max 97, while the streamlined upper and softer midsole give it a modern edge. The low-profile design with a plush padded collar, airy mesh and a comfortable sockliner begs to be worn with any outfit.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.1 Stars
4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30 May 2022
Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!
a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19 May 2022
It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.
4789294996 - 22 Apr 2022
These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.