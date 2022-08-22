96f3144b-078c-47a8-8e24-ce3309120a11 - 14 Jun 2022

Full disclosure. I'm a big Nike fan. Have been for years and still am. These shoes look awesome which is why I purchased two pairs in different colors. There is something flawed with the traction of these shoes. Was very noticeable up front in one pair whenever walking on wood floors or concrete. Think annoying clicking noises. I thought it was just me until my wife begged me to stop wearing them! Now the second pair is doing the same thing. It's so bad I've literally tried to clip pieces of the traction off and for the life of me haven't been able to find what is causing it. One of the pairs the bottom tread layer is already starting to pull apart from the main body of the shoe after less than a year. Be warned!