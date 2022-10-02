Lace up in the energy that sparked a basketball revolution. One of the lightest Air Jordan game shoes to date, the AJ XXXVI features a minimal but durable upper with a reinforcing overlay. It also comes equipped with Zoom Air cushioning for added responsiveness. Step onto the court with the confidence that whatever you do—it's light work.
4.5 Stars
mykolal235740365 - 02 Oct 2022
My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 Sept 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04 Aug 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer