      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Men's Shoe

      €139.99

      Highly Rated
      White/White
      Design your own Nike By You product

      The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: CW2289-111

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (49)

      4.8 Stars

      • Best shoes for all season

        Nike guy - 12 Jun 2022

        Bought this last year in November and still going hard even though I do use many other shoes, but this one is a good one for all season and different outfits

      • HOT

        AdamK - 21 Apr 2022

        Awesome sneakers, adds really hot look to the outfit!

      • Great

        BlueMv - 14 Mar 2022

        Great well made delivery was good glad I was able to get them at a good price