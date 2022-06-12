The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.8 Stars
Nike guy - 12 Jun 2022
Bought this last year in November and still going hard even though I do use many other shoes, but this one is a good one for all season and different outfits
AdamK - 21 Apr 2022
Awesome sneakers, adds really hot look to the outfit!
BlueMv - 14 Mar 2022
Great well made delivery was good glad I was able to get them at a good price