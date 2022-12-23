Crafted to take you places, the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 brings a tough, military-like inspiration to AF-1 style. Its heavy-duty tumbled leather upper with coating is designed to help you stay dry. Large, winter-ready lugs on the outsole give you traction without added height. The strap uses a sleek metal hook emblematic of traditional military dress.
4.8 Stars
Whit’98 - 23 Dec 2022
Trainers look exactly like picture and delivery was 10/10
Sacha 123 - 14 Jul 2022
Winter staple! I’d buy these every winter! Absolutely love them!
Anna Bluv - 27 Jun 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.