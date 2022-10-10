Celebrating 40 years of pushing sport and fashion boundaries, this commemorative AF-1 mixes elements from beloved launches to highlight the timeless design's place in sneaker history. Gold accents, a debossed *40* on the heel and an honorary tongue label are just a few of the embellishments inviting you to the party. Completing the look, crisp leather in bold colours delivers a grand finale. Happy anniversary!
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE.