The Nike AeroSwift Shorts keep you ready for your race.Lightweight and breathable, they have a convenient pocket for smaller items. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.4 Stars
greg estepa - 25 Aug 2022
very comfortable and very lightweight perfect for running long distance
2b96ad4d-1359-441c-affc-83b79225910e - 03 May 2022
Sono i top dei pantaloncini , io uso solo questi ,da anni ,dopo non avermi trovato bene con altre marche consigliatissimi
MagsIkaria - 11 Mar 2022
Breathable, lightweight and has the best design! It’s perfect for marathons and everyday long runs as well!! I never wore men’s shorts, but it’s fit me perfectly!