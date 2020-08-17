The Nike AeroBill Classic 99 Hat features sweat-wicking fabric and the enhanced breathability of laser perforations around the front, back and sides. Additional vents in the top let heat escape to help keep you cool.
M A. - 17 Aug 2020
I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.
Breanna D. - 12 Aug 2020
It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice
L A. - 11 Aug 2020
Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.