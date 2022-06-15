Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG 'Snowgrass'

      Men's Cargo Shorts

      €139.99

      Medium Olive/Cargo Khaki/Khaki
      Velvet Brown/Black/Sand Drift

      Keep taking your outdoor journey to new horizons in the mid-weight feel of the Nike ACG Snowgrass Shorts. Breathable and water-repellent, they have an adjustable belt and five pockets for holding all your outdoor essentials. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Medium Olive/Cargo Khaki/Khaki
      • Style: DN3945-222

      Size & Fit

      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • Leggerissimi e resistenti

        12664838311 - 15 Jun 2022

        Lo short veste un po' largo, sono sceso di una taglia e sono giusti. Il tessuto in poliestere e nylon è leggerissimo e freschissimo, non l'ho messo ancora sotto pressione ma sembra molto resistente alle abrasioni, molto meno alle fonti di calore (come sigarette). Ottimo che siano fibre riciclate, nel complesso quindi sono molto contento dell'acquisto perchè perfetto per l'estate.