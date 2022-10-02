Skip to main content
      We looked to Smith Rock to inspire us and came back with the light and durable Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Cargo Trousers. They've got a loose feel that can be converted into shorts when the weather gets too hot. Plenty of pockets keep your gear close, while an included carabiner lets you latch your keys. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester and recycled nylon fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Velvet Brown/Black/Ironstone/Sand Drift
      • Style: DN3943-220

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Loose fit for a roomy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
      • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02 Oct 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07 Jul 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.