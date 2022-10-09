Every day is a good day for a hike—no matter what the conditions are. So why not start your adventure in the roomy fit of this ACG tee? We topped it off with a hot-dog graphic that pays homage to our classic "Hike Nike" logo. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.
