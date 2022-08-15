After walking through the glacial wonders of Iceland, our design team was inspired to make a fleece-lined hoodie to help keep you warm and repel water for cool hikes and wintry walks. Plus, we made it with at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester fibres.
3.7 Stars
승현유167064687 - 15 Aug 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 Jun 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17 May 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.