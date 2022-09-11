Skip to main content
      The Nike Academy Socks are designed to keep you comfortable during play with soft, sweat-wicking fabric with arch support.

        Lkd203 - 11 Sept 2022

        Excellent socks for soccer or other field sports!!

        Rosie AH - 02 Sept 2022

        Great quality socks. Thick and seem to stand up well to kids who insist on sliding all over the soccer grounds every week. Drying time is a brilliant feature that makes life so much easier. I just wish they had sizes stitched into the weave as i have 3 boys and struggle matching pairs up every wash.

        Kat Lee - 28 Aug 2022

        The socks are great, my son has alot of sensory issues and I have alot of trouble finding socks that dont iritate him. He's very happy with these!!!!! yah!!!