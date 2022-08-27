Perfect for your daily run or the big race. The Nike 10K Shorts are made from lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry. A drop-in pocket at the front provides small-item storage.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.7 Stars
KJ1972 - 27 Aug 2022
Love them. I’m not a fan of running shorts with bike pants hills in… so these are just the best… no hindrance to your stride when hitting paces… almost like they aren’t there at all…. Perfect in my world.
queenie ajm - 07 Aug 2022
comfortable and true to size . material has a nice feel .
G Atkinson - 05 Aug 2022
Good quality comfortable shorts as I’ve come to expect from Nike