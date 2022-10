So fresh and so clean. When MJ won his first title wearing the Air Jordan 6, it was a moment that put the rest of the basketball world on alert—there was a new sheriff in town. By the time he secured title number six, he had completed a clean sweep of the league and the challengers to his throne. Feel the history behind the championships in the Air Jordan 6 'Mint Foam', a new make-up featuring a neutral base with bright accents on the midsole, lace lock and insole. An icy, translucent outsole completes this style with title-winning flair.

SKU: DQ4914-103