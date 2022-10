Inspired by the intersection of women's basketball and outdoor hooping, this low-top AJ-5 is about to up your game. The gritty, net-inspired graphic nods to the hustle and spontaneous creativity of pick-up play on well-worn courts. Coconut Milk pops against black suede, delivering a high-contrast look. A semi-transparent outsole brings the edge, while reflective design elements on the midsole are sure to make that crossover replay a true highlight. So lace up and bring it on—'cause you're not just in the game, you're leading it.

SKU: DA8016-100