Just 2 pieces, zero glue and a whole lot of comfort—the ISPA Link will change how you think about shoes. Constructed with interlocking components and guided by Nike's circular-design philosophy, each pair is created with the intent to use as few materials as possible. But don't worry—even with this pared-down design, the underfoot sensation is pure bliss. Your foot rests right on top of the ultra-soft foam midsole. An airy knit upper creates a bootie-like fit that hugs your foot with every step. Get going, keep going, it's as easy as 1, 2. And when you're finished, there's no need to take them apart. Simply drop 'em off at a participating Nike store to help extend their life.

SKU: CN2269-003