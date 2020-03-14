€119.99

Before cementing its status as a streetwear icon and skateboarding staple, the Dunk began its journey on the university hardwood. The design made major waves in 1985 when it debuted in a pack of colour-coordinated products for university programmes. Now, a handful of those treasured team colours are back to commemorate the model's 35th anniversary. This edition blends an upper of neutral white leather with overlays of varsity royal. Grab this slick take on a timeless silhouette to claim a piece of footwear history.