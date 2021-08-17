€109.99

Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets—and as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture.

Now, the university hoops OG returns, with premium leather overlays and colour-blocking that's ready for autumn fits. Modern footwear technology brings the design's comfort into the 21st century, while a fresh combination of Sail, Khaki and Light Chocolate gives this makeup a clean feel.