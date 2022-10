€209.99

This remastered retro dresses the enduring silhouette of the Air Jordan 4 in all-white, save for a series of metallic accents inspired by hues that once graced the Air Jordan 1. Full-grain leather is combined with grid mesh to cover the shoe's upper, while a reliable rubber outsole featuring herringbone tread keeps the style grounded. Bold hits of University Red on the eyestays, heel, tongue and sole provide the finishing touch.