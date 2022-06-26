Virgil Abloh's legacy continues with the Air Force 1 Mid. Celebrating 40 years of AF-1, he re-imagined the legendary silhouette through the futurist lens.

Lightweight, airy mesh with woodgrain pattern brings an utilitarian edge, while the spiked outsole connects directly to the ISPA philosophy of "Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt". And as always, Virgil left room for others to be creative—the design pairs traditional laces with a secondary set that loops through Flywire cables. The result: a modernised and experimental reflection on history's most revered shoe.

SKU: DO6290-001