ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

SUSTAINABLE PERFORMANCE INNOVATION

SPI_Hero_P1.jpg
SPI_Hero_P1.jpg

DEMAND THE UNREASONABLE In a world of finite resources, we use less to give you so much more.

SPI_HUB_1600_03.jpg

PUSHING THE LIMITS OF SUSTAINABLE PERFORMANCE INNOVATION Just as you demand more from your body, we demand more from ourselves, designing our innovations to use only what’s needed to make athletes better. Because every ounce of energy, every milligram of material, and every fraction of a second matters.

SPI_HUB_1600.jpg

NIKE GRIND Regenerating existing products and materials into a premium materials palette, delivering performance that never quits.

FLYKNIT MADE WITH LESS. MADE FOR MORE.

NIKE GRIND INNOVATION REBORN.

EXPLORE OUR TWO MOST SUSTAINABLE INNOVATIONS

White 1600x300.jpg

FUELING ATHLETES. POWERING POSSIBILITIES. We transform materials from one state into an entirely new condition, creating premium apparel, footwear, and surfaces.

LEARN MORE
SPI_HUB_1600_2.jpg
SPI_HUB_1600_03.jpg

We obsess every detail, starting with the expectation that our materials will perform beyond a single use,
 living on from one product to the next. _________________________________________________________________________________________ TODAY, NIKE GRIND MATERIALS ARE USED IN 71% OF NIKE FOOTWEAR
 AND APPAREL PRODUCTS, IN EVERYTHING FROM YARNS AND TRIMS,
 TO SOME OF OUR MOST PREMIUM JERSEYS AND SHOES.

SPI_HUB_1600_3.jpg
SPI_HUB_1600-(2)_09.jpg

FIND APPAREL
MADE WITH
NIKE GRIND
MATERIALS

SHOP ALL
SPI_HUB_END_01.jpg

MORE WITH LESS.
IS THAT UNREASONABLE?

ABSOLUTELY.

SU16_5.11_IH_NG_FST_P7.jpg

Sustainable innovation is a catalyst for revolutionising the way we do business and an opportunity that's been integrated across our business in policies, processes and products. We are innovating solutions that benefit athletes, the company and the world.

LEARN MORE

SHOES

CLOTHING

ACCESSORIES & EQUIPMENT

FEATURED

Loading